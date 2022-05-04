Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our beloved “Popo,” Juan Benitez, has journeyed on to be reunited with his wife, Rosa, on May 1, 2022. He was born to Calixtro and Josefa Benitez in Weslaco, Texas on February 8, 1935.
Juan was a migrant worker until he met his wife, Rosa, fell in love and made their first home in Yakima. They raised three children, Jesus, Frances and Juanita. In his early years he enjoyed boxing. He could often be found playing billiards. On occasion he enjoyed a “cold one” with his compadres and would dance with his wife Rosa until the early morning hours, along with his suegros, Praxedes and Jesusita.
They were both strong in their Catholic faith and aided in the start of Spanish services and crusillos. He worked at Matson Fruit for 40 years, until he retired. After retirement he continued to be a pillar by serving the church and the community. He was the inspiration and cornerstone for his family and many of his friends. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by Jesus (San Juanita) Benitez, Frances E. Benitez-Brown, Juanita Benitez de Ramirez, all of Yakima; siblings, Ramon, Guadalupe, and Chavela, all of Weslaco, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife, Maria Rosa Benitez, two sets of twins, grandson Darius L. Benitez, his parents Calixtro and Josefa Benitez, sister, Maria Vega and brother, Arturo Benitez.
