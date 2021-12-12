Juan Antonio (Tony) Villarreal

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Juan Antonio Villarreal, whom everyone knew as Tony, passed away at the age of 77, on December 4, 2021, in Yakima, Washington. He retired from Triumph Aerospace in June 2020 at the age of 76. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Tom Brady. He loved his vegetable garden, flowers, feeding the birds, and naps. He loved his God, family, friends, neighbors and going on road trips with his traveling companions.
Tony was married to the love of his life, Belia (Bel) Villarreal, for almost 52 years. Surviving him are his wife Bel, children Isaac, Benjamin (Alma), Erica, & Anthony (Isarely); his sisters Delia Olvera (Keizer, OR), Azalia Hernandez (Dayton, OR), Zelma Villarreal (McMinnville, OR), and Odilia Peguero (Dayton, OR), and brother Carlos (Cheyenne) Perez (Dayton, OR); and his grandchildren Alexis (Jovanny), Ethan, Madilin, Leila, Anthony, Christian, Nathaly, Colleen, Anna & Emily.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Perez Villarreal (Dayton, OR), father, Severiano Villarreal, brother, David Villarreal (San Antonio, TX), and his beloved traveling friend, Danny Ramos (Zillah, WA).
Our heartfelt thanks to those who have extended comfort to us during our recent loss. We are especially grateful for the cards, food and flowers received from dear friends and neighbors. We would like to thank Pastor Nick Valadez and the staff of Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home for their guidance and support, and to the doctors and nurses at Yakima Memorial Hospital for their care.
Thank you everyone for the love and support you have given during Tony’s lifetime — he will be greatly missed. Thank you to his sisters and brother, in laws, all of their families and the Kissel family. Peace be with you all.
The family of Tony Villarreal.
In lieu of flowers (since he is being cremated), you can make a donation to one of the following: Hope for the Nations Foursquare Church, P.O. Box 309, Toppenish, WA 98948, http://www.hope4nations.org/give.html; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929, https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html.
**Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic MASKS ARE REQUIRED to attend and there will not be a gathering scheduled for after the service.
A memorial service will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
