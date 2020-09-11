Happy birthday to Mrs. Joyce R. Thomas who went home to be welcomed by her King on her birthday, September 5, 2020. She died in her home with her family around her bedside; she died of natural causes. She was brought into this world on September 5, 1928. She is described as a true southern Georgia peach. Born in Columbus, Georgia, where she still has a brother, Jake, and sister Carol. On this special day the Lord said to her: Well done good and faithful servant, you are home. Her favorite day of the week was Sunday because that was church day. If there was one way to sum up this beautiful lady it was this, she had the love of Jesus in her heart. Psalm 116: 15 Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Also, she demonstrated a life well lived and loved.
Her journey started when she fell in love with Derwood Sims, they married and soon after that the war broke out in which they moved over to Japan. Shortly after their assignment she gave birth to their precious baby boy Rory Sims. Unfortunately, the Korean war killed her husband in 1951.
However, fast forward, she found love a second time to Mr. Richard H. Thomas. They married on Jan .9, 1959, after which they moved to Yakima, Washington and began their future here. They had a lifetime of love and built a legacy of amazing memories. They were married for 52 years. In 1963 they brought a baby girl into this world. She was privileged to have such loving parents and the legacy continued for their grandchildren. Joy Swatek, daughter, Amanda Sharafiniski, Brayden Maynard, Jessie Sims, Tyler Sims, all grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are Tanner Sims, and Hayden Sims.
Joyce really had a charmed life. She loved being a homemaker and she was a great cook. Let’s begin with her love for tennis which she would be dressed and out the door early to get her game on, only to come back home for a dip in her pool. She would work in her rose garden in the afternoons as well. She loved the game of bridge and played with pride all the way up to the age of 90, she loved the group of women she had the privilege to play with. She would always smile when I said “You are a champion.”
She was a long-standing member of Presbyterian Church now called Yakima Covenant Church. She loved singing in the church choir for over 35 years. One of her highlights was when they went to New York City to sing in Carnegie Hall. Her heart was here, she participated in bible studies and volunteered in different ways. Her favorite day of the week was always Sunday.
She was blessed with many friends but one couple stands out as they became like family. The men hunted, the woman played tennis and bridge, and then later in life they became snowbirds together in Arizona; Pat and Roy Muller were their treasured lifelong friends.
Leslie Loudon Guild was another source of volunteer work, she spent her time with gaining new friendships and giving back to our community.
To summarize this beautiful lady’s life, I would say she represented charm, class, elegance, beauty from the inside out, and the most important the love of Jesus lived in her spirit. Proud to call her MOM.
Thank you to all the amazing staff at Memorial Hospice who helped support our family with love and compassion. Not to mention the two additional angels God planted to help get us to the finish line are Angie and Miss Cathy. Your care and tenderness and love will never be forgotten.
At her request there will be no formal service. Neptune’s is in charge of her arrangements.
Ecc. 12:7 And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.
Praise be the name of the Lord.
