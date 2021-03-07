Joyce Irene Alles (Fleming) passed away at Hospice of Spokane on February 12, 2021 following a brave battle with cancer. Joyce was born in Wenatchee on April 22, 1939 to Dennis and Maxine Fleming. Raised in the Yakima Valley, she attended Granger High School and later Yakima Business College. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband Ron Alles. She is survived by her son Michael (Mike) and daughter Teresa (Teri), loving grandchildren David (DJ), Kaitlynn and Tytus and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings Dan, Judy, Lori and Rick.
Joyce was an avid reader and great fan of puzzles and card games, but she will be most remembered for her love of family and her warm and welcoming home.
The family extends its thanks to Joyce’s neighbors for their kindness and to the great people at Fire District 9 in Mead.
At Joyce’s request, there will be no funeral service, but a memorial gathering with a scattering of her ashes will be held in Wenatchee later this year.
