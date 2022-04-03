Valley Hills Funeral Home
Joyce Ann (Barker) Kincannon passed away Wednesday March 23, 2022.
Joyce was born in Yakima, Washington on July 21, 1935 to Jack and Rosella (Losey) Barker. Joyce was a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley, attending Yakima High School. She raised her four children in Union Gap, Washington while working as a telephone operator at Pacific Northwest Bell (AT&T). She retired in 1992 to tend to her apple ranch in Wapato, Washington with her husband Arnold and to be a full-time Grandma.
Joyce’s greatest joy was being surrounded by her beloved family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling with family (especially the beach), playing card games and gambling trips. She was an avid gardener and always took pride in her yard of beautiful flowers.
Joyce is survived by her son David (Patricia) Weston of Gleed, WA, her daughter Cindy (Ed) Unglesby of West Valley, and her sister-in-law, Shirley Barker of Kennewick, WA; nine grandchildren: Tara (Shannon) Burton, Arron Weston, Michael (Melissa) Weston, Travis Weston, Melanie Weston, Jennifer (Devin) Cartmell, Stacey (Andy) Garcia, Eddie (Melissa) Unglesby and Amy Weston; 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and multiple nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold, brother Jack Barker, sister Jerry (Don) Taylor, and her sons Bill Weston and Allen Weston.
Viewing will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022, followed by a celebration of Joyce’s life on Saturday morning at 9 am on April 9, 2022, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Terrace Heights. A graveside will immediately follow service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in