Joyce A. Lewis Barbee

January 25, 1928 - January 15, 2022
In loving memory of Joyce Ann Lewis Barbee, our rock, and the beloved matriarch of our family. She was born in Yellville, Arkansas, on January 25, 1928, to Jim and Mabel Davenport, and was the 10th of 11 children. She passed away in Yakima, Washington, on January 15, 2022, just 10 days before her 94th birthday.
After graduation from Yellville Summit High School in 1946, she couldn’t wait to hop on the train with her sister Goldie and head for the “big city” of Yakima. She soon met the handsome love of her life, Howard G Lewis, at a big band dance at Playland in Selah. They married in 1947 and started their family of three daughters—Trudi, Valerie, and Gwen. Her world revolved around them, they were her pride and joy and she loved to spoil them. To make sure they had the very best of everything, she took weekend jobs as a food demonstrator and later worked at JCPenney, but her favorite job was mother and homemaker.
Joyce enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and liked to set a fancy table, no paper plates for her. For many years she made family dinner every Wednesday night and took her girls out to lunch on Fridays. Sundays always meant going to dinner at her in-laws, Norville and Rachel Lewis, with extended family.
So many fun weekends were spent boating, suntanning and water skiing at Vantage with the Jeffries and the Lees. And no one looked cuter in a bathing suit than mom! It was there she learned to ski on one ski and was so proud of herself.
Howard passed away in 1974, and later she met and married Les Barbee of Zillah. They spent much time traveling the world with their favorite being trips to Reno.
Mom loved words and always worked the crossword puzzle and played Scrabble weekly with her best friend and confidant, Nell. She was a faithful fan of her Seahawks, and never missed her daily news on Fox. None could compare with her flair for dressing up, wearing her jewelry and being “prissy.” People were drawn to her as she always had a smile on her face and was ready for good conversation. The highlight of her week was a visit from Jill! She also looked forward to the visits from Jaquie, Rita and Sandy who always brought her gifts & candy, or her niece, Joann, taking her shopping and then spending the night with her Aunt Joyce.
The last two years of her life she lived with her daughter Gwen, who considered it an honor and a privilege to care for her. She was blessed to be surrounded by so many family members who were very attentive and caring. She adored her family, but above all she loved her daughters and grandkids.
She is survived by her three daughters, Trudi Vance (Leonard), Valerie Smith (Greg), and Gwen Lewis (Roy Robeck) all of Yakima; one sister, Avil Brooksher of Omaha, NE; six grandchildren, Tyler Schenk, Zane Tegen, Summer Cuevas (Fi), Ross Tegen (Maryanne), ZeShawn Durrani and Rachel Garcia (Ben); 13 great-grandchildren (who called her Gramma JoJo), Trinten, Alyssa, Cristian, Drew, Natalie, Olivia, Cameron, Kaydn, Emma, Kaizer, William, Sebastian and Malaki; many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved, and her little white dog she named Baby Doll. She was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers and sisters and her husbands.
We love you Momma, and we are going to miss you. See you on the other side…
She passed away peacefully in the presence of her daughters.
A family Memorial was held on her birthday, Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Joyce’s name and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
