Joyce A. Furman (Davenport) of Union Gap, WA was born on July 25, 1949 to Delbert and Iola Davenport in Toppenish, WA. Joyce passed away on April 10, 2022 at Memorial Hospital with family by her side.
Joyce graduated from Toppenish High School in 1968. She married the love of her life, Peter Furman Sr. in 2004. They loved to go on adventures together.
Joyce worked at Selah Goodwill for many years. She met lifelong friends there. These friends still went to lunch once a week at the Selah T&T for taco Tuesday. Joyce loved family get togethers and watching grandkids, nieces and nephews play.
Joyce is preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, and husband Peter Furman. She is survived by brothers Herman (Doris) Davenport and Don (Jenny) Davenport, stepchildren, Stephanie Campion and Peter Furman Jr. and many grandkids, nieces and nephews, and some great nieces and nephews and very close cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Leisure Hill Senior Mobile Court Club House. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
