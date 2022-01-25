Joy Lynn Bakker

Kayser’s Chapel of Memories
With deep sorrow we announce the death of our mom, Joy Bakker. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022, at Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee after a brief, yet brave, fight with cancer.
Joy was born in 1953 in Yakima, WA to Lynn and Joyce Sauve. She was the oldest of six children. She had a lot of stories about working in the hop fields with her siblings in Moxee while growing up. Her family has always been a close-knit family and there are many VCR videos and photos of family gatherings that capture her life growing up. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic school until 8th grade and then graduated from East Valley High School in 1972. She loved cheerleading, going to school dances and was Homecoming queen!
She married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Bakker, on August 7, 1976. They have three children, Christine, Cynthia, and Kimberly, and seven grandchildren. She worked at SeaFirst Bank, but after having her girls, she started her own daycare at home so she could spend more time with them. After the kids began school, she started working for Moses Lake School District where she worked as a paraeducator for 25 years.
Joy loved being outdoors with her family. She loved water skiing, camping, playing card games and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved crossword puzzles, word searches, dot-to-dots and reading on her Kindle. She also loved crafting and spending time with her friends. But the thing she loved most was family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Alvin, her mother Joyce, brother Danny, and brother-in-law Ray.
She is survived by her daughters Christine (Christopher) Carson, Cynthia (Chad) Throneberry, Kimberly Bakker, her grandchildren: Hayleigh, Hayden, Kate, Cayla, Chase, Madelyn, and Colton, her father Lynn Sauve, sisters Bea and Paula, brothers Brian and Kevin, sister-in-law Marylynn and brother-in-law Verne Bakker along with their families.
Her sister says, “Joy Lynn was always so popular because she was such a beautiful person inside and out.” We will miss her very much! Her laugh, her love, her advice, and her sense of humor. She was so strong and a rock to lean on in hard times. Mom, you were a true JOY to all of us and we love you so much! Give Dad a big hug for us. Love you both!
Memorial services will be held on Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 am at Kayser’s Chapel of Memories in Moses Lake, WA.
If you feel the desire to donate to a family fund to help with funeral and medical expenses, a check payable to any of the daughters can be brought or mailed to WaFdBank in Moses Lake, WA to be left in the care of Cindy Throneberry.
