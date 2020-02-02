May 22, 1940 - January 27, 2020
Heaven has gained another angel.
Joy Gail Drummins went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on January 27th, at the Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima Washington.
Joy was born in Pyatte, Arkansas to Ervin and Blanche Campbell and was one of 10 children. She married her high school sweetheart, Clayton. She lived on both the west and east coasts, experienced farming and took many trips with her husband. Her priority and passion was spending time with family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, always putting others before herself. She had the utmost generous, caring heart that touched many with her kindness. Her family and friends will always be thankful for the gift that was her life, “Her grace blessed her family.”
Joy leaves to cherish her loving memory, husband of 61 years, Clayton Drummins, daughter and son in law, Julia and Don Gilbreath, grandchildren Christian and Hailey Gilbreath, brothers and sisters Jean and (Walt) Heck, Billie Caton, Sue Bryan, Bob Campbell, Roy and (Eddie) Campbell and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Blanch Campbell, brothers: Francis, Riley Lee and Johnny Campbell and sister, Kay Campbell.
A graveside service will be held for Joy Gail Drummins at West Hills Memorial Park, February 8th, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Refreshments will be provided at West Valley Missionary Church following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be sent to Cottage in the Meadow. The family is beyond thankful for the excellent and specialized care of Joy (especially Andrea and Melissa), we are forever grateful.
