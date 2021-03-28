May 19, 1940 - March 23, 2021
Joy Elaine Froehlich passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow, after a long battle with cancer.
Joy was born in Crookston, Minnesota, to Margaret (Weichelt) and Raymond Scully. When Joy was very young, the family moved to Washington State and settled in the Naches area. She grew up in Naches and later moved to Yakima where she married, raised a family and lived the remainder of her life.
She retired from the Yakima School District where she loved her job working with students who had special needs. Prior to the Yakima School District, Joy worked in church kindergarten classes and felt fortunate to eventually have all her granddaughters as students. Before she found her love of teaching, she worked at various jobs to send her three sons through St. Paul’s School, and then on through graduation: two from Carroll High and one from Eisenhower High.
Joy enjoyed many years of camping and fishing trips with her husband Gerald and her three sons. More recently, she looked forward to her weekly Sunday brunch after Mass, taking cruises and attending other activities with a special group of friends from St. Paul’s Church. Joy loved to sew, knit and crochet. She was extremely talented and made many beautiful and thoughtful items for her family. She also enjoyed making items for local holiday bazaars.
Joy is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, five granddaughters, and five great-grandchildren: Joel (Tammy) Froehlich and their daughters Michelle and Kristin; Jesse (Chris) Froehlich and their daughters, Kim (Joey) Wallberg and their children Dalton, Mya, Kaleb and Teigan, and daughter Kari (Jamie) Thompson and their son Austin; Jerome (Teresa) Froehlich and their daughter Chelsea (Kirtis) Norvell. She is also survived by her very close, long-time friends Jerry and Gaelynn Cecil; her nieces, Christina (Bill) Sauriol, Sandra Riley and Lori Hadley; her sister-in-law, Patricia Scully; and her step-niece, Charlotte McClain Barajas as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Gerald), mother (Margaret), father (Raymond), brother (Dan), sister (Bonita), nephew (Daniel Shawn Scully), and former sister-in-law (Judy Scully).
Joy’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Summitview Health Care Center, for the wonderful care they provided to her over these last few months.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, Washington 98902.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 31, 2021 at 11:00 am, at St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Avenue, Yakima, Washington 98902. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be share at www.keithandkeith.com.
