The motto on her computer front at work was: Love God, Serve Others, and Flavor It with Love.
Joy Diane Wilson Staley was born May 29, 1945 to wonderfully supportive and caring parents, Virgil and Dorothy Wilson, in Yakima. She spent three months in Seattle Children’s Hospital in an incubator not expected to live, walk, or ski which she prided herself in accomplishing all three. She spent much of those first years going back and forth to Seattle for surgeries and treatment for severe club feet, having her last cast after surgery in junior high. She was a great soccer goalie with her cast. It was replaced often from hard kicks, much to the consternation of her orthopedic physician.
Those early months with doctors and procedures unknowingly defined her, her passions, and her career. From two years old, she wanted to be a doctor which eventually expanded into desiring to be a missionary doctor to Africa. At 71, she was able to fulfill that dream and landed in Ntandi, Uganda to do mission work at an orphanage. She has continued to return to the people there and helped found a medical mission, Our-ganda, to help those in three forgotten western Ugandan villages with NO healthcare and NO clean water. Her goal was to help reach all 597 remaining villages there.
At five, her mom enrolled her in elocution lessons, and she began a career of speaking, much to the surprise of audiences when this little girl was comfortable public speaking. Again, a preparation for the future.
Any honors she obtained, or kindnesses felt by those of you reading this, were with the clear knowledge that her faith in Jesus and prayer from many, gave her the skills and energy. She graduated from Franklin Junior High with the Ben Franklin award for most outstanding student, from Davis High School as Valedictorian and Girl of the Year, from Seattle Pacific University Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science, in Chemistry, and Zoology, Summa Cum Laude with a Master’s Degree in Education, and in Counseling, and Summa Cum Laude with a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology, Health Cognate. At SPU she was a class officer and student body officer and after college, was twice named to Who’s Who in America. SPU and the dedicated Christian professors shaped much of whom she was to be. Much to her delight, two of her children attended there, one graduating, and one grandchild was on the SPU Falcon gymnastics team. Her commitment made to Christ during her Freshman year at SPU was pivotal in a life-changing passion for serving Him, a commitment that never waned throughout her life. Without the support of countless friends, family, and her husband, Ed, she would not have been able to obtain her doctorate while working at the Center for Counseling and Psychotherapy and doing her internship and post-doctorate at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in the inpatient Psychiatric Unit.
She had many passions including her beloved husband, incredible children, and outstanding grandchildren, her students at PNWU and Heritage Universities, the African people (especially Ugandans), the Seahawks, especially Wilson and Baldwin, her clinical work with treasured clients, the Word of God, the Bible, BOOKS, BOOKS, and more BOOKS, her Bible study women of 45 years, the Union Gospel Mission, Together Church with Pastors Micahn and April Carter, music of all kinds from rap to opera, and precious friends from many walks of life. In high school and college, she was proficient in viola, violin, and piano and even took drums and trumpet. She played in the vinyl-recorded Nutcracker Suite in the Tacoma All-State Orchestra in 1963, a highlight for her.
She loved being a Pastor’s wife for 18 years, during which time she spoke to many groups around the city and state, sang duets, and thrived at leading a 50-voice choir. The choir performed packed-audience pageants that she wrote with live animals and traveled to many churches and regularly to the Walla Walla State Penitentiary for concerts. She was also on Christian radio reviewing Christian books and had a regular television show called the Master’s Touch, interviewing many Christian celebrities.
After becoming Dr. Joy, she taught for the Medex UW PA-C program, Seattle Pacific University, Heritage PA-C program, Heritage University where she was asked to co-develop the psychology course for the Master’s Degree in Medical Science (MAMS) program, and Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, Doctor of Osteopathic medical school. She loved the students deeply and called them her students. She was involved in the excellent PNWU, Washington State University, and Heritage University Wellness Program in which students could see her for three free half-hour counseling visits during stressful times. She was often named by her PA and MAMS students as their outstanding lecturer, something that made her cry.
She was particularly fond of any activity with risk such as skydiving, flying her two-engine plane on land and sea, parasailing, rollerblading, swimming with stingrays in Tahiti, snorkeling in Molokini, jumping off cliffs into the Firehole Rover in Yellowstone Park and in Kauai, biplane flying around in San Diego, being in Africa, and driving her car way too fast, much to the chagrin of her husband and the State Patrol.
She had a penchant for dressing in costumes, the Easter bunny, a clown, a zebra, or Mrs. Claus with Santa Ed, even dressing her grandkids for Easter and Christmas. Her favorite holiday was Easter because “He is Risen, He is Risen Indeed,” her explanation, and the glorious music.
She is survived by her love of a lifetime, Ed Staley, their priceless children, Chris Staley, Juli Christo, Sean Wilson (Michaela), Seamus (Shay) Wilson (Marcy), Vanessa Wirth (Andrew), Tony Cornejo (Kathleen), and Margo Barden (Earl), and incredible grandchildren, Peyton, Olivia, Rowan, Leo, Lauren, Luke, Alyssa, Victoria, Liliana, Vivienne, Zola, Tony, and Alicia, and beloved granddogs. She would tell them that she loved them more than a boatload of dark chocolate chips and that each was her favorite and not to tell the others. She loved planning summer Cousins’ Week with all the grandkids in one gigantic sleepover and attendance at Vacation Bible School and other activities each day.
A private family memorial service will be held. There will be a public service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Pacific University’s Edward and Joy Staley Scholarship Endowment for graduate students in Clinical Psychology, the Union Gospel Mission, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, and Ourganda.org and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
John the Baptist said in John 3:30: He, Jesus, must increase and I must decrease.
