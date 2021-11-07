Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Joy Brandt passed away October 31, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. Joy was in Yakima, WA to Ed and Ruby Brandt on June 9, 1935. She was raised in the Wapato area and graduated from Wapato High School in 1953. She attended Whitman College and completed a business degree at the University of Washington in 1957.
Upon graduation she worked at various businesses in Baltimore, San Francisco and New York City. It was in New York that she first received her start in the brokerage/financial business. She then returned to Yakima and was the first woman stockbroker in the Yakima area. Many may remember her on early daily radio announcing the daily stocks, but no one enjoyed it more than her father. She had a long career working at Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney and RBC Financial. It was her intellectual curiosity that always kept her current and on top of financial business trends. Throughout her career she received the love and respect by both her clients and colleagues.
Joy will also be remembered for her love of the arts. Often, she would attend the performance arts events in Yakima and Seattle. Equally important was her enjoyment in the Yakima visual arts community. She often participated in painting classes, as well as art events in the area. She served on the boards of Allied Arts and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. As an avid reader she was active in various book clubs and kept a vast library of personal books. Later in life she began playing bridge and so enjoyed the challenge and camaraderie among fellow players. As a committed Christian, she was a member of St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima.
Joy is survived by her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Heidi, and sister Leann (Brandt) Nolan and her husband Michael Nolan, of Vancouver, WA. She is preceded in death by her brother E. Neil Brandt.
Remembrances may be sent to St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima. (15 S. 12th Avenue, Yakima, WA, 98902). Shaw & Sons Funeral is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
