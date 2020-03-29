Valley Hills Funeral Home
Joy Ann Purdy was born on July 9th, 1972 in Toppenish, Washington to Shirley and Clyde Purdy, and was raised in Sunnyside, Washington. Those who knew her would describe her as a sweet, kind, and loving individual. When Joy got the chance, she loved to go camping and fishing during the summer time. Joy was all about family, friends, and especially her kids and only grandson. She had a big heart and loved to talk to anyone whether it be family, friends, or others. She was the type of person who would tell her family and friends good morning, and good night. She was most proud of her career as a Tupperware consultant for 5+ years. Sadly Joy’s beautiful soul was called home on March 18th, 2020 at the age of 47. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Hazel & Jack Owen, Glen Humphrey, Clyde Allen Purdy Sr., and Rosa Jean Purdy. She is survived by her parents Shirley & Clyde Purdy, her daughter Sarah Ann Coffel, her son Andrew Allen Joseph Coffel, grandson Carder Allen Joseph Coffel, fiancé Jerry Winters and sisters Debra Irene Smith and Kathy Coughlin, brothers Tom Purdy Privett and Rick Purdy, and countless other relatives. Joy will be greatly and deeply missed as a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, fiancée, friend and especially a Grammy. The Coffel and Purdy family wishes to express thanks to everyone for their love and support through this heartbreaking time. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time. To share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In