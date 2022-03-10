Joseph Weldon Bailey passed away March 7th, 2022 at his home in Toppenish, Washington. His beloved wife, Diana, was by his side. Joe was born October 2nd, 1934 in Yakima, Washington and was raised in Tacoma by his parents, Verna and Delbert Bailey. The family moved back to Toppenish and ran a small grocery store. Joe was always on hand with his bike to make deliveries around town. He worked in his aunt Grace and uncle Ed’s orchards and learned the principle of hard work from them, for which he was grateful the rest of his life. He married JoAnn Williams and they had two lovely children, Sheri and Buck Bailey.
Joe’s father died when Joe was 16 and his angel of a mother died when he was 22, but his mother’s love remained with him his whole life. His beloved daughter, Sheri, who he was so close to, died when she was just 36 and this was a great loss as they had a very special relationship. It was through his daughter that he met the love of his life, Diana. She was from England and they both felt that divine providence brought them together. They were married May 4th, 1979 and have been inseparable ever since.
Joe became a journeyman carpenter in his 20s and soon after Joe and Diana’s marriage, they started their own construction business, Bailey Construction, which they operated from 1980 to 2004. Joe had a deep love for construction and appreciated good workmanship. He worked long, hard hours and expected a high standard from his workers. He worked with his tools and appreciated having been taught to work so hard. Diana was by his side working, helping and supporting him in all he did. Although Joe officially retired from the business, he continued working until he was 76. Even then, he was always willing to use the skills he had to help anyone, and he loved the way that kept him so busy.
Joe had great faith in Heavenly Father and his Savior Jesus Christ. He spent his life following them and believed in the Lord’s admonition to love and serve others and the opportunity to serve was all the reward he wanted. He never thought he could repay the Lord for all his blessings, he felt the Lord was always ahead of him. Friends, neighbors, and acquaintances all knew they could call on Joe and he would be right over to help with whatever they needed. Anything he did, he had a “never give up” attitude. Joe was a light to all who knew him. He had a sparkle in his eye and a great sense of humor that brightened up anyone having a bad day. He loved to bring humor and a positive attitude into people’s lives. No one will miss that light of his more than his sweet Diana.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father, Delbert and Verna Bailey, his brother Mark Bailey, his uncle and aunt, Edward and Grace Kinze, and his daughter Sheri. Joe is survived by his son Buck and beloved and devoted wife of 43 years, Diana Bailey. At Joe’s request, there will be no public services. He will be buried in Terrace Heights Cemetery.
