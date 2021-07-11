Joseph Trudeau

On Friday, June 18, 2021, after a day of doing what he loved most, riding his powerful Harley Davidson with his friends, Joe Trudeau died as a result of an accident.
Joseph Alan Trudeau was born on October 31, 1953, to Hector and Doris (Kinley) of Wapato. He is survived by his brothers Craig (Margo) of Wapato and Jerry (Cindy) of Buckley, niece Danielle Chaney (Tony), niece Tessa and nephew Zach Trudeau, two great nephews, three great nieces, two aunts, and a host of cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother James Trudeau.
Joe’s family and friends are planning a memorial ride to Diablo Lake Overlook on August 28.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In