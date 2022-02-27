Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Joseph Theodore Hoffman slipped the surly bonds of this life on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, and peacefully passed into the loving arms of his Savior. He left knowing full well the immense love that his extensive family had for him and their deep appreciation for all that he did during his 94 years on this earth. Joe will be remembered as always having a smile on his face and a willingness to offer help, advice, or just a listening ear. He was a man that loved God, his family, and his country.
Born October 18, 1927, to Emil Hoffman and Armella Dempewolf Hoffman at home on a farm near Ayr, Nebraska. Joe was delivered by the local veterinarian because the doctor was not available. He grew up knowing the very hard work of farming during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl years. Joe attended a two-room schoolhouse and drove a horse-drawn cart to school from the third grade on. When he graduated from high school, his father bought him a 1926 Model-T car in recognition of all his hard work on the farm. It was $10 well spent.
While in high school, Joe developed a fascination with flying and would hang out at the Hastings airport to watch airplanes come and go and then sweep out the hangar in exchange for flight time. The pilots would take him up and teach him the basics. In 1946, Joe joined the US Army Air Corps.
In early 1948, Joe was released from active military service, and he returned to his hometown of Juniata, Nebraska. An ongoing courtship of Dolores Anne Kaiser culminated in marriage at Assumption Church in Roseland, Nebraska later that year. During 72 years of marriage, they made homes in Nebraska, Colorado, and finally in their favorite town, Yakima, Washington. Dolores and Joe raised a family of eight children: Patricia (Jack), Lynne (Wayne), Steve (Beth), Rod (Toni), Renee, Cynthia, Russell, and Janelle (Darrell). Over time, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren would join the clan.
Throughout his adult life, Joe was recognized as a superb father figure, great people manager at work, and a leader in his Catholic church. He instilled in his children a strong work ethic, a love for your neighbor, and taking responsibility for your actions. His humor and warm personality affected all he encountered with many confiding that “he was like a father, or grandfather to them.”
Joe had an inventor’s mind and was known for being able to fix just about anything. His skill and expertise at rebuilding wrecked autos and small aircraft meant you could usually find him in the garage working on projects that resulted in nearly new cars for his kids or thrilling flights in one of the many airplanes that Joe and Dolores owned over the years.
In September 2020, Joe was preceded by his beloved wife, Dolores, and his oldest son, Steve, in September 2021. We all know that we will see them again in Heaven one day, welcoming us with their love, big hugs, and brand-new flying lessons.
The family plans a Memorial Service in Joe’s honor on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
