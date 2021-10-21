Joseph Roybal III “Junebug” of Seattle passed away peacefully Saturday October 2, 2021 at the age of 69, surrounded in love and faith by his family. He was born in Toppenish, Washington on October 17, 1951 to Joe Jr. and Beatrice Roybal. In his youth he was raised by his grandmother Mary Roybal and developed his faith and his love of sports. He lettered in football and baseball and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1970. Joe spent a short time as a boxer and went on to a 28 year career with the Washington State Department of Transportation and retired in 2002. In his retirement years, he devoted time working on home improvement projects as well as his yard and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed numerous trips with his son and their many outings to visit family and the casinos.
Joe is survived by his only child Joseph Santino Roybal IV aka Sonny of Bellevue, friend and ex wife Erlinda Roybal of Yakima, six sisters, Linda Roybal, Bernice Joyce (Mike), both of Seattle, Shellie Garcia of Yakima, Alice Koerner (Harvey) of Zillah, Salli Gonzales and Nina Gonzales both of Toppenish; one brother, Lucio Gonzales Jr. (Laurie) of Yakima; numerous nieces and nephews and his loving companion and loyal doggy Dede. Joe is preceded in death by his father Joe Roybal Jr., step mother Thelma Roybal, mother Beatrice Gonzales, step father Lucio Gonzales Sr. and his beloved dog Rocky.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
