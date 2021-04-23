October 22, 1967 - April 19, 2021
Joseph Ramon Ganuelas was born on October 22, 1967 to Joseph Ramon Ganuelas, Sr., and Sandra Lee (Crasco) Ganuelas in Toppenish, Washington. Joey was a proud Native American that consisted of the Yakama, Nez Perce, and Assinboine Nations and a proud Filipino. In his earlier days in high school he enjoyed his fair share of sports while he participated on the track team and played football. Along with many other passionate football fans he was a big Seahawks fan like the rest of his family.
In 1989, Joey met and fell in love with Ursula Ann (Ahenakew) Ganuelas. Together they shared 6 children: Joshua, Jennifer, Janessa, Lateisha, Jared and Uriah Ganuelas. They had made their home in the Yakima Valley of Washington State for awhile until they moved to Montana to continue raising their family into adulthood. The activities and hobbies he enjoyed the most with his family and friends were playing dominoes, cribbage, listening to music, visiting his children, spending time with his grandchildren and wife Ursula.
Joey will be forever missed by his family, friends and everyone he crossed paths with in his life. He is survived by his beautiful mother Sandra Lee (Crasco) Ganuelas, younger brother Eric Ganuelas, wife Ursula Ann (Ahenakew) Ganuelas, their 6 children, Joshua Ray, Jennifer Ahenakew, Janessa Denise, Lateisha Lynn, Jared Wade Vaughn and Uriah Ramon Ganuelas; his grandchildren who were his beloved babies and always lit up his world, Thomasina Collins he liked to call “Tommy Two-Tone,” Agnetha “Aggs,” Logan Ganuelas, Matthew Ganuelas (Guererro), and Malinda Guerrero (Ganuelas); his nieces and nephews, Deja Jo Ganuelas, Dezmarie Ganuelas, Kevin Ganuelas Jr., Dreya Ganuelas and Matthew Ganuelas. Although Agnetha and Logan were his grandchildren they were raised by Joey and also knew him as Dad.
Joey is preceded in death by his uncle Nolan Ganuelas, Brian Ganuelas, nephew Terrance James, nephew Eric Ganuelas II, his youngest brother Kevin Ganuelas and father Joseph Ramon Ganuelas, Sr., and his cousins who were part of the Weiser Bros., Alan Tahsequah and Dean Brooks.
He is now in peace and no longer in pain, reunited with his younger brother, father and other family and friends. In honor of his passing and songs he favored we will play “Fly to the Angels” by Slaughter.
“There is no death, only a change of worlds.”
-Chief Seattle
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In