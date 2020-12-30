Valley Hills Funeral Home
Joseph R. Ganuelas (age 74) died in Wapato, WA on Dec. 26, 2020. “Joe” was the son of Blanche Winnier Ganuelas & Steve Ganuelas Sr. in Yakima, WA on November 26, 1946. Joe took pride in being an enrolled Yakama Nation member along with his father’s Filipino roots.
As a young boy Joe attended and grew up in McKinley Church with his siblings. He took pride in being a part of the Wapato High School graduating class of 1965 and was the first member of his family to become a high school graduate and receive a diploma. Excelling in school at a young age proved his intelligence through his love of reading books for leisure and quick-witted humor that he shared with everyone he met. While attending Haskell University in Kansas, Joe laid eyes on the love of his life Sandy Ganuelas who also attended the University where Joe became instantly smitten. They celebrated their 53rd anniversary this past September. He was a skilled lover of various arts, craftsmanship, and carpentry. Joseph’s line of work included being a skilled plumber and pipe fitter. For his grandchildren he would craft and carve wooden toys and beadwork to illustrate these skills in ways that would not be forgotten and forever memorable. Recollecting how Joe spent his time included listening to various genres of music and oldies, watching movies, cooking, spending time with his family and enjoying a cold beer. Joseph’s presence will be missed dearly by all his family as he was a great humorous and caring man to those who knew him. Joe loved his family and his family loved him too. May our sweet Joe rest in peace and rejoice with those we have lost before him. Joseph Ganuelas is survived by his wife Sandra Ganuelas, son Eric Ganuelas, son Joseph Ganuelas, and grandchildren Deja, Dezmarie, Dreya, & Kevin Ganuelas II, Mathew Ganuelas, Joshuah, Jennifer, Janessa, Latesha, Uriah and Jared Ganuelas and numerous great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings, Steven Ganuelas Jr., Victor Ganuelas Sr., Martina Batin, Diana Brooks, Dolly Badonie Ganuelas, Rena Ganuelas, & Dora Ganuelas. Family members who passed before him; Kevin O. Ganuelas, son, Gloria Ganuelas, sister, Nolan Ganuelas, brother, Brian, brother, Terrence Ganuelas, grandson, Eric Ganuelas Jr., grandson, Steve M. Ganuelas Sr., father, Blanche Winnier Ganuelas, mother, honorary Ray Martin, best friend, honorary Victor Ganuelas, brother, honorary all siblings and family members. Pallbearers Eli Ganuelas, Tyson Tahsequah, Dino Sanchez, Travis Sanchez, Lyle Brooks, Kevin Ganuelas II.
Joseph R. Ganuelas’ funeral services are set for Dec. 30th, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Joseph is set to be buried near his late son Kevin Ganuelas at Reservation Community Memorial Park.
