November 15, 1994 - October 9, 2021
Joseph Michael Gutierrez passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and three children, Agustine, Amya, and Alexander.
He was the middle of three children and is survived by his parents Cindy and Eddie Gutierrez, his older sister Selina, niece Nevaeh, and younger brother Izaiha.
Joe’s life was centered around his love for his family, wife and most of all his children. He loved to be outside barbecuing, and in his garden and yard where he grew the most beautiful flowers that he took pride in sharing with those he loved.
JoJo will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all who loved him.
To help the family celebrate Joe’s life please join us for a memorial barbecue on October 24, 2021 at 2 pm at his home.
Please text (509) 508-3207 for the address.
