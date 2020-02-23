Magnolia, Washington
July 28, 1928 - January 6, 2020
Joseph Maurice “Pepe” Lamoureux, 91 years of age, made his journey to heaven on January 6, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home in Magnolia, surrounded by his devoted children and granddaughters.
Maurice was born in Yakima, WA on July 28, 1928, to Bertha Alice and Moses Lamoureux.
Maurice, also known as “Pepe,” was a man adored by many, and his family was his pride and joy. He was married to Annette Lamoureux of Yakima with whom he had three children – Tracy Jessup, Dale Lamoureux, and Rick Lamoureux. He is survived by his children, his beloved granddaughters Hilary Jessup, Jennae Jessup, and Kayla Jessup, and his beautiful great-grandchildren, Crue and Vivienne.
Maurice was full of optimism, charisma, and wit – forever cracking jokes whenever we could – When asked if he was in combat, he would reply… “Well, I was married!”
Maurice took much pride in his service during WWII and the Korean conflict. He served in the Marines and Air Force for 5 years and was stationed in Guam and Japan. He could recount war stories over and over and remembered details down to the exact names of the people he was with. His memory was unscathed! A true historian at heart.
Maurice was a fashion trendsetter and a man of style. People were always stopping to comment and admire his flashy outfits. He beat to his own drum, with not a care in the world for what others thought of him. He enjoyed accessories and wearing color, and loved anything that caught the eye and made a statement. “Well, that’s conservative!” was his usual reaction to anything brilliant and bold. His staple look was wearing denim-on-denim, with flashy sneakers or cowboy boots, a bandana tied up “biker” style, complemented by a cross-chain necklace and a “Gotti” style watch. It was essentially as if every morning while getting ready he asked himself “How can I amplify this outfit more?” and he rocked it like nobody’s business! Everyone wished they looked as fun and fashionable as Maurice, we know.
Maurice had a deep passion for the arts, from woodworking, mask-making, painting, fashion, to poetry. He was regularly sharing his favorites and often his family would find notebooks filled with quotes and poems written elegantly in cursive. One he often recited was:
“Love is eternal, the aspect may change but never the essence.”
This quote rings true now more than ever. Love IS eternal… while he may no longer be with us in this world, the essence of his love will never change. His love will continue to forever fill our hearts.
In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A charity Maurice had been dedicated to for years, even picking up his wife’s donation portion after her passing, a cause that was dear to his heart… or donations can be made to ASPCA in his honor.
A celebration of life will be held at The Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA at 1 pm on Friday, March 6th. If you are planning on attending, please wear bright or neon colors… his favorite!
