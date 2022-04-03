Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Joseph Leland Jonas, “Lee” of Yakima, Washington passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the age of 85. He was known as Lee to everyone who knew him. Lee and his wife, Ginger, moved to Yakima, Washington in 1976 from Salt Lake City, Utah, where they bought their home, and where he resided until he passed away.
Everyone knew his house because it was the one that had the 1971 Ford pickup “Old Blue” sitting in the driveway with the hopped up 429 Cobra Jet engine. Everyone in the neighborhood knew when Lee was coming down the road, the glass packs roaring, and his toes in the fan belt.
Lee was an amazing father, devoted husband and the best friend anyone could ask for. He loved to hunt, fish, snowmobile, ride his horse, watch all sports and he loved NASCAR. He was also known to stir up some trouble whenever he got the chance. On the outside, he was a rough, tough cowboy, but was also a little kid at heart, sentimental and kind. He was known for saying, “If you aren’t going to do it right the first time, then don’t bother doing it at all.”
Lee is survived by his four children, Robert Jonas, Deb (Ron) Alleman, Terrie Jonas, and Stacey Jonas, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ginger, his parents Joseph and Hilma Jonas, his brother Earl, sisters Evelyn and Maxine, his son Bret, and his baby girl Juanita.
Lee will always be remembered as the dad who cooked huge Sunday breakfasts, the guy who packed up his truck every Saturday to head to the cabin to break out their guitars to sing, or head out to the lake. Lee was truly a legend, and they broke the mold after he was born, his memory will forever live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him. Gone, but never forgotten.
Viewing will be at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA) on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (105 S. Hillcrest Drive, Terrace Heights, WA) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
