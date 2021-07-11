Joseph (Joe) Fram

June 8, 1932 - July 6, 2021
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Joseph Fram went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 6, 2021, after a long fight with cancer. His children were at his side as he left this world.
Joe was born June 8, 1932, in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Pat and Jennie Fram, the 5th of 6 children. After he graduated from high school, he spent two years in the army, then he attended New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM and graduated in 2 years. He then married Dixie Stout and they moved to Seattle, where he got his Master’s in Psychology from the University of Washington. Their daughter, Dana, was born, and they moved to Medical Lake, WA where he worked at Lakeland Village as a psychologist. In 1964, soon after their son, Dale, was born, the family moved to Yakima, where Joe became the superintendent of Yakima Valley School in Selah. He was the youngest person in Washington to become superintendent of an institution, at age 32.
Joe Fram revolutionized the lives of disabled persons with the innovations and programs he created, including Special Olympics, when he suggested the idea of sports competition for handicapped children to Eunice Kennedy Shriver; he started Individualized Educational Programs (IEPs) with the idea that every person has the right to grow to his own potential; he introduced the concept of Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) for students to be placed in the best possible learning environment; he advocated and achieved the right for persons with disabilities to vote; he created the Foster Grandparents program; he encouraged co-workers to form companies, such as Yakima Specialties, to train and hire persons with disabilities; and he worked with community leaders to create programs for adult residents who were able to move into group homes. His innovations often were documented in the newspaper. His dream of moving residents out of the old hospital building and into specially made cottages was realized in 1986, just before he retired, when the cottages at Yakima Valley School were dedicated. People came from all over the world to learn about the changes Joseph Fram was making in the lives of disabled persons, and to put his methods into practice. He was voted Boss of the Year in 1976.
Joe was an avid bowler (bowled a 300!), golfer (twice had a hole-in-one!) and hockey player/ice skater for most of his life. He was coach of his son’s hockey team and daughter’s bowling and hockey team. He also enjoyed slow pitch softball – he was the pitcher. He traveled the world extensively, including China, Russia, England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Spain, and Mexico. He is also the author of eight books of poetry. He moved to Spokane in 1994 and returned to Yakima in 2013. He was so thankful for the kindness of the Memorial Hospice Care Team, and he loved the stellar view of Mount Adams from his front window.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mabel, Stella, Elizabeth, and Helen; and his brother, George. He is survived by his daughter, Dana (Willie) Pride, his son, Dale, and his grandchildren, Jahla, Nathan, Ashley, and Cody.
A Viewing will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima). A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, with a gathering afterwards at Shaw & Sons. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In