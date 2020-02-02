Joseph Hernandez

November 17, 1945 - October 26, 2019
Joseph was born in Tacoma, WA, to Cleotilde and Pablo. Joseph attended Ruston Elementary in Ruston, WA, Hunt Jr. High and Wilson High School in Tacoma, WA. Joseph’s children are Sofia, Izlan, Joe and Esteban. Joseph’s grandchildren are Joey, Veronica, Donna, Connor, Enrique, Samuel, Sonya, Melissa and Michael. He also had great-grandchildren, Thomas, Zuemi, Jesse and Emma. Joseph was the youngest brother to Roy, David, Ernest, Lawrence, Andrew, Mary, Rosie, Della, Josephine, and Veronica. He was also the uncle to countless nieces and nephews.
Joseph was married to Josie for 26 years. At the time of his passing, he had been married to Genoveva for 20 years.
Joseph worked numerous jobs while living in Ruston, WA, before moving his family to Santa Cruz, CA in 1974, where he worked for Santa Cruz County Human Services, before retiring in 2000. At the time of his retirement he was living in Watsonville, CA, before moving to Toppenish, WA.
Joseph was an artist at heart. He made furniture, leather and metal pieces by hand. He was also a good free-hand artist. He also collected Hot Wheels and Pepsi memorabilia.
Joseph passed away after a long illness at the Cottage In The Meadow Is Memorial’s Home For Hospice Care in Yakima, WA, on October 26, 2019.
