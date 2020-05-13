Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Joseph Eugene Muoth died peacefully on May 6, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born in Yakima and attended St. Paul’s Grade School, and Marquette High School. Joe enrolled in the Army in January 1955, and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas where he met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Crespin. They were married in November 1956 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. After completing his service Joe and Elizabeth moved to Yakima where they raised their three children, Rocki, Diana, and Penny.
Joe was a jack of all trades. Although his ultimate occupation was that of a concrete finisher he was also an accomplished farmer, carpenter, woodworker, and welder. He was renowned as an excellent fisherman and hunter. He was once overheard reciting the Fisherman’s Golden Rule that says: “The one that got away is always bigger than the one you gotta weigh.” The irony of that rule in Joe’s case is that he seemed to always catch the biggest fish!
He was very creative and his many talents included wood carving, tying flies, and hand-loading his own ammunition. He loved any kind of competition or game and was practically impossible to beat at cards, cribbage, pool, darts, or any other contest he happened upon. Joe was quite a storyteller. One often questioned whether he was spinning a tall yarn about past accomplishments only to later find out through some credible source that the story was true.
Joseph Muoth is survived by his daughters Diana (Paul) Woods and Penny (Daniel) Johnson; his sister Frieda (John) Kerr; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and multiple loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Joe was preceded in his death by his wife Mary Elizabeth Muoth; his son Rocki Muoth; his parents Joseph & Frieda; brothers Leo Muoth and William Muoth; sisters Rosemary Anderson, Patricia Muoth, and Lillian Bailey.
Funeral services will be limited due to the coronavirus shutdown but a celebration of his life will be arranged in the coming months. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to The American Diabetes Assn. at Diabetes.org, phone: 1- 800-Diabetes; or to Catholic Charities Diocese of Yakima at YakimaDiocese.org, https://yakimadiocese.org/2012 or call 509-965-7117. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
