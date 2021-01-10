Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Joseph Edward Aguirre, 33, passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2020 surrounded by family. Joseph was born on September 17, 1987 in Yakima, Washington, the son of Edward and Lynda (Waring) Aguirre. He attended school in both East Valley and Naches where he met his future wife, Holly. They were together for 10 years and married just before his passing.
Joseph was a man of many talents and was good at just about anything he tried. He was an amazing cook, cooking in several different restaurants in the area. He loved to skateboard, go camping, hiking, reading, playing video games with his son, playing the guitar, snowboarding, go fishing, garden, attending local concerts, and going to the farmers markets. He was an accomplished knitter; he would make gloves for people around town, fisherman loved his fingerless gloves. Joseph and his father were avid golfers, they would play many rounds of golf together in the summer, enjoying time together. He was teaching his son to play as well.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Holly, son, Jakob, father, Edward (Sylvia) Aguirre, mother, Lynda Aguirre, grandfather, Nash Aguirre, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Judi Aguirre.
At the family’s request there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
