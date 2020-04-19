Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Jose Ramos, 94, of Yakima passed away on April 15, 2020. Jose was born on November 2, 1925 in Hunter, Texas.
Jose was preceded in death by his wife Policarpia Ramos. He is survived by his children, Joe Ramos, Esperanza (Alfred) Anaya, and Oscar (Alice) Ramos, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to granddaughter Priscilla Ramos and great-grandson Frankie Garcia for all the help they provided.
Private family services will be held. The family is planning on having their father cremated.
