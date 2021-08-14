Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jose Madrigal Garcia went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on August 10th, 2021.
Jose was born and raised in Coalcoman Michoacan, Mexico on July 20th, 1954.
He started his journey in the United States as an agriculture worker in Watsonville, California.
There he met his loving wife Margarita Arredondo Garcia and they were married for 47 years.
The family then migrated to Washington where he continued working in agriculture it was then in Washington where he gained his love for the outdoors he loved to go camping and spending quality time with his family.
Jose gave his life to Jesus Christ in 1996.
Jose was a humble, patient, kind, and thoughtful person. Always thinking of everyone else before himself. He loved his family very much.
Jose always giving the best advice to never give up and always trust in God even toward the end of his life, he maintained his faith.
Lovingly remembered by 3 daughters, Diana, Margarita, and Esmeralda and 6 sons, Javier, Jose Alberto, Sergio, Gustavo, Ricardo, and Samuel, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers & sisters, nieces & nephews.
Preceded in death by his mother Consuelo Madrigal, father Ignacio Garcia and son Silviano Rivera.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish.
