Jose M. Contreras was born in Mexico on February 2, 1961 to Ignacia and Pedro Contreras. He passed away at home in Yakima, WA with his wife, children, brothers, and sisters at his side in the arms of his loving wife on November 16, 2020. Sadly, on their 35th wedding anniversary.
He was a loyal employee for 30 years at Jeldwen. He worked hard for his family. He was a humble man, he always found ways to make you laugh with his hilarious jokes. He was a man who always helped those in need and never expected anything in return.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Rogelio Contreras. He is survived by his wife, Anna Contreras, his children, Monica, Maria, David, Anthony, and Damian, his grandchildren, Levi, Elisha, Lizzette, and little Josiah, his parents, Ignacia and Pedro Contreras, and his brothers and sisters, Raul, Ramon, Pedro, Carlos, Ricardo, Maria, Elena, Griselda, Faviola, and Mayra Contreras.
Jose was a caring father, hard worker, strong man, loving brother, awesome friend, loving son, loving brother in law, respected father in law, and a very loving husband, and loved by all who met him. We will miss you and love you forever. May God guide you to Heaven. Amen!
A public, walk-through, Viewing is scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church followed by Burial at West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
