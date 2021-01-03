Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On December 23, 2020 Heaven gained another angel.
Jose Luis Torres came into this life on November 22, 1974 to Juan and Antonia, He was born and raised in the Yakima Valley spending his younger days in Tieton. He graduated from Highland High School class of ‘94.
Jose found his passion of building furniture working for a small company in Tieton while still in high school. That just cemented that fact that one day he would own his own store. He started K&K Custom Furniture in a small space on Nob Hill in 2005 and built it to what it is today. He leaves behind that legacy and we couldn’t have been more proud.
Jose was a loving father, son and brother a truly cherished member of the Torres family. His favorite times in his life were spending time with his family whether fishing or barbecuing his signature carne asada. No one could make it like him. He had the biggest heart and would help others no matter what he always had his families back. If you needed him just call. Because if he needed you a call was definitely coming. Everyone will miss your phone calls. The “what’s up dummy” or” hey little buddy,” No matter the time of day.
His smile was infectious and will never be forgotten. It could make even your worst days better. He always expected a good day. He loved music, sometimes you would even catch him busting his one of a kind moves. We are heartbroken for the short time we had with you on this earth but find comfort knowing you are waiting for us. We will always have the funny stories and memories and our love for you will last forever. He leaves behind his parents Juan Torres and Antonia Delgado; children Jeremy (Tiffani), Kaitlin and Kylee; brother Juan (Linda), sister Melva (Johnnie); his grandchildren Ellaina and Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews. One day we will see you again but until then we hold you in our hearts. We love you Jose and keep smiling in Heaven lil buddy. Visitation will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Tuesday January 5, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00. Funeral Services will be held at Keith and Keith on Wednesday January 6, at 11:00 with burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow at 1:00. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In