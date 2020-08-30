It is with great sadness that the family of Jose Luis Terrazas Sr. of Wapato announces his passing on June 13, 2020 in Guasave Sinaloa, Mexico. As our family celebrates his memory through our experiences and his life’s journeys, we also want to remember his legacy through the love, laughter, tears, hugs and respect that he gifted to everyone he shared this life with. Jose Luis Terrazas Sr. was born to Cipriano and Maria Terrazas in El Burrion, Sinaloa, Mexico on January 21, 1951. He spent all his childhood on the family ranch with his parents and siblings where he learned all the skills and trades. As an eager young adult, he ventured off to college and attended the University of Guadalajara in pursuit of a career in civil engineering. He moved to the US in 1972 where he met his wife Josephine; they were married on July 7, 1973 at St. Peter Claver Church in Wapato. They began their life together in Wapato surrounded by family and friends and started their own family. Together they raised two sons, Jose Luis Jr. was born in 1974 and Jesus (Chapo) was born in 1980.
Jose worked several jobs before finding his true calling; he found a career that gave him joy and a work family that he was proud to be a part of. The Union Pacific Railroad was his home away from home with 30 years of devoted time and effort. His work for the Temple family at Central WA Railroad as assistant rail master gave him a sense of great pride. Through this work, Jose met so many wonderful people who he cared a great deal for.
In his younger years, he remained active in the community as he played softball for two teams, the Shamrock and the 49er Tavern, and he led them both to championship victories. He enjoyed BBQs with family, traveling, and many social events, but relished in opportunities of relaxation on the sofa, watching sports, The Discovery Channel and various police stories. He remained active and engaged as a volunteer for Northern Pacific Railway Museum when called upon. Jose (Uncle Joe, Compa, Nino, Grandpa, Tio, and friend) a few of the best titles he answered to. He was a hardworking, devoted, loving, and the most caring person anyone could hope to know. He had a heart so big and so welcoming that family and friends would always surround him. His love and generosity was evident; he was always willing to help or offer support to anyone he could. He welcomed us all with a warn bear hug, big smile and an offer of food or beverage. One of his greatest joys in life was becoming a grandpa, spending time loving and doting on his grandkids. He retired in 2016 to spend his life with the love of his life, Josie. They enjoyed the travels to his family ranch in Mexico where he spent time with his mom and her final years. They split the last four years in both homes of Wapato and in Mexico sharing life with family and friends. While in Mexico, he found great joy harvesting on the family farm growing corn. His wife Josephine Terrazas of 47 years, and sons Jose (Maria) Terrazas Jr. of Yakima and Jesus (Chapo) Terrazas of Wapato, will always remember him with deep love and adoration. As will his grandchildren Alina of Lynwood, Kristen of Seattle, Jose III of Kent, and Genesis of Moxee. He is also survived by one brother, Jaime (Mari), six sisters, Dalma (Erberto) Sauceda, Oti (Enoc) Alonzo, Elsa (Ramon) Luna, Elva (Mario) Barrelleza, Leti all of Mexico and Blanca (Jose) Torres of Wapato. Also Ivere Montoya and Cipriano Acosta were raised in the family. Jose was preceded in death by parents Cipriano and Maria Terrazas, and a younger sister, Oralia.
He and his wife Josie always knew where his happy place was in Mexico. To honor that request of burial in the family plot in El Burrion, Sinaloa, Mexico, is where he lays to rest alongside his parents. We are blessed with the gift of his love and his legacy will remain as long as we can remember in celebration his life. Though we all miss him dearly we also know we will hug him again someday.
