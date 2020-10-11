Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jose Luis Morales, “Joe,” 68, passed away peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington on October 6, 2020. Joe was born on April 27, 1952 to Cipriano Morales and Margarita Granado in Whittier, California. Joe was the oldest of three boys, and they all grew up living in the same neighborhood as their 16 cousins and beloved grandmother. Joe graduated from John Glenn High School in 1970. Joe attended college where he met his first wife, Debra Rosales. Later Joe entered the Navy and served on the USS Long Beach, touring the world. Joe married Debra in 1974. They had two daughters together, Sonia and Sophia, and later divorced. Joe spent 13 years in the Navy until he was honorably discharged for disability. After Joe left the Navy he returned to California to reside with family. He later met Teri Corella and spent many years with her and her two children Jennifer and Jessica during their childhood.
Joe was a devoted father and moved to the Yakima area in 2007 to be closer to his daughters. Joe’s daily routine included stopping by Sonia’s law practice, and Trues Auto Plaza, owned by his in-laws and a place where he found many things to do to keep himself busy and maintain many friendships. Joe also enjoyed volunteering as a patient driver for the Veterans Administration and picking up food donations from grocery stores for the Union Gospel Mission. Dad wrote poetry for decades, enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles, had an interest in World War II history, and loved watching old western movies.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Sonia Rodriguez True (Morales), son-in-law Patrick True, of Yakima, granddaughter Reina, of Salt Lake City, and daughter Sophia Morales, son-in-law, Jacob Johnson, and grandchildren Emiliana, Ethan and Tiler, of Bellingham, his nephew who was like a son to him, Armando Morales, and his wife, Megan and daughter, Emma, of Los Angeles, California. He is also survived by his brother John Morales and his wife Lena, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and numerous extended family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Mason Memorial and Cottage in the Meadow for their caring, and attentive service to our father. A memorial is scheduled for 3 pm on October 17 at Valley Hills in Terrace Heights, WA. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
