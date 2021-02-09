Smith Funeral Home
Jose “Lino” Rivas Martinez was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He lived each day to the fullest and viewed each one as a gift from God. Jose was born on April 1,1952 to Filimon Martinez and Canuta Rivas Martinez in La Feria, Texas.
Jose migrated back and forth to California and Washington from Texas until he settled down and made his home in Mabton, Washington, where he met the love of his life, Virginia Palomarez. Jose and Virginia were married on November 13, 1976 and stayed in Mabton where they raised four children Daniel, Connie, Jose Jr. and Jorge. Jose was employed at Yakima Chief Ranches for many years. He also went to work at Twin City Foods then Save on Foods, where he retired in 2002 as a tortilla baker.
Jose was loved by many and made friends everywhere he went. Jose loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, bonfires, and playing Bingo. He loved dancing and listening to Tejano music. His main pride and joy was watching his grandchildren play all kinds of sports such as basketball, softball, soccer, football, volleyball and cheerleading. He was also “Grandpa” to many on the teams.
Jose is survived by his wife Virginia Martinez of Mabton; three sons Daniel (Rebecca) Martinez of Prosser, Jose Martinez Jr of Sunnyside, Jorge (Martha) Martinez of Mabton, and one daughter Connie (Brandon) Beeman of Sunnyside; his grandchildren Cassandra, Angela, Ariana, Elizabeth (Martinez), Lauren, Darion (Beeman), Jorge II, Julianna, Valeria (Martinez). He is also survived by three brothers Juan (Delia) Martinez, Pedro Martinez, Arturo (Dora) Martinez and three sisters Guadalupe Martinez, Alicia Barrera, Maria Garza and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Filimon and Canuta Martinez and one sister Gloria Nunez.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Catholic Church, Mabton, WA. Burial will follow at the Mabton Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
