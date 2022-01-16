September 6, 1979 - December 27, 2021
Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Joey was born on Labor Day, September 6, 1979 in Yakima, WA to Jose (Joe) and Billie Trevino. He was named after his father and paternal grandfather.
On Monday, December 27, 2021, our family received the heart shattering news that our beloved Joey had passed at the young age of 42.
He was raised in the Naches Valley, where he also attended school; he then graduated from Naches Valley High School in 1998. He went on to attend Central Washington University graduating with a Bachelors in Sociology and a Minor in Leisure and Rec. Management. Joey soon left after graduation to start his adventures in Las Vegas, Nevada. He quickly found work as a dental lab tech and continued to work for various labs before starting his own dental lab, Cascade Dental Arts. Soon after starting his own lab he began making mouthguards for athletes. He was passionate about designing and customizing mouthguards, which quickly became his pride and joy. His mouthguards were instantly very popular among local athletes. His work became widely known. They were requested worldwide by UFC fighters and even the 2020 Women’s Olympic Rugby team. Joey’s business grew by word of mouth among the fighting community. His mouthguards became a favorite even in his youngest of clients. His mouthguards were known as works of art, and will forever leave a mark in the sports community. Joey was a big part of the MMA/UFC community & brought joy to all that had the pleasure of meeting him.
Joey was a country boy at heart and left a huge mark on the Naches community. Although, Las Vegas was home for Joey, and we know that he was loved by many people in both places.
Joey was an amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend. Most importantly he was a great father to his son Jose, who has so much life ahead of him and now has to overcome this extreme heartbreak at such a young age.
Joey’s contagious laugh & smile could turn your mood around even on your worst day. Joey will be remembered for the light he brought to the world and for his connections he made with everyone he encountered.
Joey was young and healthy, with no underlying health conditions but unvaccinated. Unfortunately he succumbed to COVID-19.
Joey is survived by his parents, Joe & Billie Trevino of Yakima, WA; his 8 year old son, Jose L Trevino of Las Vegas; his two sisters, Laurie (Lee) Mills, and Linda Trevino of Yakima; nephews Tyler, Kyle and Kaydn Mills; nieces Lauralee Mills, Mya and Emma Stubner. Other survivors include ex wife, Brandy Trevino and step daughter Kaira Drene, also of Las Vegas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and large family.
Joey will be missed deeply by his entire family.
Joey was preceded in death by his older brother Jose Ricardo Trevino, paternal grandmother Maria Cupa De Valle, maternal grandparents Amparo and Guadalupe Hernandez; as well as niece Emily Mills.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a savings account in his son’s name. Information regarding the account will be shared on family social media accounts at a later date.
Many have asked how to help us through this very difficult time. All we ask is that you get vaccinated. We don’t wish this pain and grief upon anyone.
We can’t express how thankful we are for all of the support & love by so many people whose lives were also touched by our Joey. Please continue to send prayers & thoughts of healing, comfort & strength as we navigate through this hard time.
Joey will be returned to his home town of Naches for his funeral services, which will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fontaine Winery, 151 Rowe Hill Drive, Naches, WA 98937. Public viewing will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902.
In honor of Joey, we ask that you wear your favorite sports attire. Joey’s favorite teams were the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, University of Washington, Central Washington University, Naches Rangers and anything hockey or UFC/MMA/boxing related.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Las Vegas, NV at a later date, more information to come.
#takethejab4joey
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in