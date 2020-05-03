Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Jose C. Riojas, Sr. aka “Fatty,” devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and brother-in-law, passed away at the age of 74.
Fatty was born on January 26, 1946 in La Mesa, TX to Francisco and Martha (Conde) Riojas. Fatty migrated as a child from Texas with his parents and 18 siblings to Washington State. He grew up living in labor camps while working in the fields and following the various harvest seasons throughout the Northwest, Texas, and California. Retiring at Kenneth Bates Orchards where he worked for 20 years.
Fatty touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity. His humorous greeting “Wassa matta happening?” will never be forgotten.
Fatty had a passion for fixing cars. Although he didn’t know how to read, he flipped through the manuals and was quick to pick up on how to assemble and/or repair a vehicle by looking at the pictures. He had a knack for problem solving. He also loved to fish for sturgeon.
Fatty was preceded in death by his father, Francisco, his mother, Martha, his brothers, Carlos, Larry, and Jessie Riojas, his sisters, Rosie (Paul) Lozano, Esperanza (Eugene) Trevino, Euralia Ortiz, Louisa and Paula Riojas, and his grandson, Jordon Riojas.
He is survived by his wife Eva, his three children, Josephina Riojas, Wowie Riojas, and Jose C. Riojas Jr., his grandchildren, Asya Morioka, Brandon Riojas, Alexia Riojas, Christian Riojas, Miguel Riojas, Alberto Tamayo, and Alex Riojas whom he loved like his own son, his great-grandchildren, Jaxson Riojas, Jordon Riojas, and Aleahya Maria Frey, his brothers, Albert (Eva) Riojas, Danny (Linda) Riojas, Francisco, Jr. (Nora) Riojas, and Sammy Riojas, his sisters, Carmelita (Herman) Riojas, Fidela (Julio) Perales, and Mary Jane (Adan) Garcia, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a livestream of the immediate family service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Please follow the link provided: https://youtu.be/uxyBD-TlESo. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
