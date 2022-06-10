January 29, 1990 - May 30, 2022
Jordan Whitney Brown was born in Richland, WA, on January 29th, 1990, to her doting parents Jeff and Rosie Brown of Prosser, WA. She acquired her angel wings on May 30, 2022, in Richland, WA. Jordan, JoJo, Jordie, Porsie, Downtown Jordan Brown, and Baby Girl was what her loving family and friends called her. Jordan blessed the Brown family as the first female born into the family in 42 years. She was a long-life Prosser resident for 32 years and her legacy embodies humor, simplicity, and kindness to all.
Jordan attended Prosser School District, graduating from Prosser High School in 2008. Since she could barely walk her daddy introduced her to basketball, playing AAU basketball since second grade. Her first coach that taught her everything about basketball was her Daddy Jeff Brown. She graced Bowden Court as #5, point guard for the Lady Mustangs in 2005. She reached 1,000 points in 2007 as a junior and finished her basketball career in 2008 with a score of 1,485 points. She began her Lady Mustang freshman basketball career with 101 straight games and recorded 396 steals. Jordan was named 1st Team All-League her sophomore, junior, and senior years; and Second Team All-League her freshman year. In soccer she led the team in scoring her sophomore, junior, and senior year. She played short stop for softball being coached by her Mama Rosie on JV, but soon was moved up to play varsity. As a freshman Jordan recorded 17 stolen bases, which led the league in softball. She went to State in Track in 2007 in 4x100 relay and in 2008 in the long jump. She attended WIAA State in Basketball 2007 and 2008, Track 2007, and Soccer 2007-2008. Jordan played varsity sports lettering in basketball for all 4 years, soccer 3 years, track 2 years, and softball 2 years. She was nominated for Ellen Berndt Award in 2008, which is the most inspirational athletic female award. She was selected all four years to play in the East and West Media Classic, which is comprised of the best basketball players from Yakima and the Tri-City area. She continued her education and basketball career attending Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA, where she was coached by Cheryl Holden. Jordan averaged 15 points a game and made first Team All-Conference. As well as earning an Academic Award her first fall quarter in college.
Jordan was currently employed by Speck Motors in Prosser, WA, as an inventory specialist for the last seven years. Her hobbies included the love for the outdoors, camping at Rim Rock, family camping in the back yard, BBQing, family vacations to Lincoln City, Seaside, and Cle Elum and attending Mariners games. Also, known as Dr. Do Little, she picked up stray animals and gave them a home. She was also a member of the Prosser Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her recent love was coaching an AAU Team called the Prosser Swish, where she was ecstatic to share her knowledge of the game.
Jordan is survived by her loving parents Jeff and Rosie Brown of Prosser, WA; brother Chris Brown (Ashley)of Prosser, WA; sister Marci Smull (Paul) of Kennewick, WA; and brother Kippy "Bibs" Brown of Prosser, WA. As well as nephew Devin, nieces Rylee, Paityn, Quincee, Karsyn, and Kristian, great niece Mila, Grandma Jean Brown and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friend Toni Nunez. She's preceded in death by Grandpa Earl Brown, Grandma Eleanor Antunez, several aunts and uncles.
We will miss seeing her wearing her Mustang basketball shorts, with her contagious smile and giving her warmhearted hugs to everyone she saw. Jordan lived a simple life, putting others first before her needs. The community of Prosser lost an amazing loving inspirational person, and a true basketball legend. May her legacy live on.
Celebration of life to be held Friday, June 10th, 2022, at 4:00 pm at the Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Rd., Prosser, WA. Reception to follow at Airfield Estates in Prosser, WA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Mustangs for Mustangs. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 1634 Prosser, WA, 99350 or donate online at PayPal.me/MustangsforMustangs. Also, a girls' basketball scholarship fund in Jordan Brown's name is established with PHS Booster Club, donations can be mailed to PO Box 1552 Prosser, WA 99250. You can leave a message or the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in