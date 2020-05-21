Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jonita Lynn Hawk, 30, of White Swan, WA passed away on May 15, 2020.
She was born on February 17, 1990, to Alfred Roger Hawk Jr. and Esther J. Wesley in Toppenish, WA.
As the youngest child, Jonita Lynn Hawk will be missed by so many in our family and community. A miracle of life, a testament to faith, and a loving soul best describes our beautiful “Baby.”
A 2009 graduate of White Swan High School, who attended college at the Edmonds Community college and Salish Kootenai college to become a teacher.
Jonita loved to walk with her baby Phoenix, her life was all about her baby.
A good cruise, a little bit of your time, and most of all a good laugh was always her best interests in life.
Survivors include her parents Alfred R. Hawk Jr. and Esther J. Wesley, her daughter Phoenix H. Hawk, her aunts and uncles Kim Hawk, Gerald Hawk, Beverly Hawk, Vern Hawk, and Martin Parker Jr., her siblings Renata Root (Leon), Juanita “sissie” Root, Carmella “Nikki” Root, Robert D. Root Jr., Quentin Jim, Florence Johnny (William), Samantha Hawk, and Alfred L. Hawk, numerous cousins and friends who are also known as brothers and sisters, Kayla, Celia, too many to name, along with nieces and nephews and grandchildren who were in her daily life.
Preceding her in death are her paternal grandparents Alfred R. Hawk Sr. and Harriet Hawk; her maternal grandparents are Joseph J. Wesley and Juanita Dean, and an uncle, Lawrence J. Gonzales.
A dressing service was held on May 20, 2020, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Overnight services followed at her family home. Burial will be held at sunrise on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
