Jonathon Eric Evans, was born March 20, 1962, in Yakima, Washington. He died suddenly in his home in Cowiche, on September 18, 2020. He was the fifth child of Jeannette and William G. Evans. Jon was preceded in death by his father Bill and his older brothers William Gregory and Timothy Gene. Jon is survived by his mother Jeannette, fiancée Lisa Bowman, two sisters, Vicki and Julie, seven nieces and nephews, and eight grand nieces and nephews. He will be missed.
A private, family-only, Memorial Service will be arranged by Brookside Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest with the rest of his family at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Moxee. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Jonathon Evans to either American Heart Association or a charity of your choice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
