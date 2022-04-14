Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jonathan Edward Ison Sr. was born January 8, 1948 Miami, AZ. Jon’s father worked at the copper mines in central Arizona. When Jon was in the 5th grade his father started working construction as a heavy equipment operator. Jon attended 11 grade schools and five high schools throughout Arizona. He graduated from Miami High School in 1966. He spent one summer working at the copper smelter in Miami prior to entering the US Air Force in June 1967. He was in the US Air Force for a little over seven years. He was a SSgt assigned to the maintenance of KC-135A and 8-52 aircraft. He spent several TDY and PCS tours in Thailand and flew combat missions in Vietnam. He received an Air Force Commendation for his actions in 1972 while stationed at U-Tapao Royal Thai Airfield in Thailand.
He was honorably discharged on 1 July 1974 as a SSgt and relocated to Yakima Washington. Boeing was downsizing then and there were no positions for Aircraft Technicians, so he accepted a position at Fort Simcoe Job Corp Center (White Swan WA) as a Residential Dormitory Manager and Recreation Specialist. He was there for four years and moved back to AZ as a team leader with Young Adult Conservation Corps.
After YACC closed, Jon moved back to Yakima. He met Linda Kay Miller and they were married 14 October 1983. They combined two previous families, Linda’s two daughters Anna Rose, and Carmen Marie, and Jon’s daughter Karen Elizabeth and son Jon Jr. Together the later had two more daughters Meghan Kay and Toni Jean. Jon spent several years working as an Automotive Technician and Parts and Service Manager in the automotive industry.
Jon was a long-time member of The Yakima Kiwanis (20+ years) and server on the board of directors for several terms. Jon spent several years in the employment staffing industry and six years as the local Veterans Employment Representative for Washington State Employment Security Department. Jon was recognized as the Washington States LVER of the year 2009-2010.
