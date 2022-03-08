Colonial Funeral Home
Jon William Rice, 76, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Jon was born in Yakima, Washington on November 29, 1945, to the late Jack and Edith (Tuttle) Rice.
Jon was the oldest of three boys. Jon and his brothers were raised south of Harrah, WA. Some of Jon’s favorite pastimes were riding his horse and Sunday drives to visit family.
During those formative years, you could always find Jon two steps behind his dad learning how to farm.
In May 1966 he married his high school sweetheart Jan Bergamini at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, WA. Together they raised two daughters, Jill and Kristie, and one son, Chad. Jon and Jan raised their children south of Harrah surrounded by the same fields Jon grew up by.
Jon was a proud grandfather and spent a lot of time attending games and entertaining the grandkids out on the farm. Jon was always the first to teach the kids how to drive and loved to call them on Sundays to hear about their accomplishments.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Jill & Kevin Wertenberger, daughter Kristie Janis, son and daughter-in-law Chad & Ami Rice, brothers and sisters-in-law Larry and Diann Rice, and Glen and Sue Rice; one granddaughter, Hailey Wertenberger Monson, and six grandsons, Jonathan Janis, Kristopher Janis, Zachery Janis, Brandon Wertenberger, Jack Rice, and Sam Rice, and two great-grandchildren, Braxton Janis, Simakaia Janis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park, Good Samaritan Health Care Center and Cottage in the Meadow for the care they provided Jon.
Services have already been held.
