Jon William Carothers, Oct. 1, 1943 - April 27, 2021, passed away at the age of 77 following a long battle with cancer in Gilbert, AZ. Jon was born in Aberdeen, WA to Frank and Jean Carothers, but spent the predominant part of his upbringing in Naches, WA. While there, Jon spent his summers mowing lawns and working in the orchards. He also earned multiple letters in both basketball and track, graduating in 1961. After high school, Jon attended the University of Idaho, earning a BS in education. Jon followed in the footsteps of his parents, who were both long-time educators in Naches, WA.
At 23, Jon got his first teaching job at a middle school in Oak Harbor, WA where he taught science. Jon, or “Mr. C” as he was affectionately called, was a gifted and much beloved teacher. Over his 30 years of teaching, plus a dozen more substitute teaching, Jon touched thousands of lives. He was known for remembering all of his students, recalling their names even decades after he had them as students. He was also known for giving his students distinctive nicknames that they kept even into adulthood. As an educator, it was Jon’s personal mission to lavish attention on all of his students. He knew that for many of his students his hello might be the only positive attention they received all day.
Personally, Jon met his first wife Gloria, a local girl from Oak Harbor and they were married in 1972. In 1980 they had a son, Kyle. For all the attention Jon heaped on his students, it was nothing compared to that of his son. Jon doted on his son Kyle, accompanying him virtually everywhere. He was there for such events as 3 National Spelling Bees, yearly camping trips and countless baseball games. While Kyle was in high school, Jon spent summers daily shuttling him back and forth to Seattle, a 4-hour round trip, in order for him to pursue his baseball dreams. When Kyle attended Whitman College to pursue his education and baseball career, Jon never missed a game. This was a hallmark of Jon’s life.
In Jon’s later years, he became an avid traveler, going to exotic locales such as China, Kenya, Peru, and Nepal. It was on one of these trips that Jon accomplished his most notable personal achievement, walking the Camino de Santiago, a 500-mile pilgrimage across parts of France and Spain. He did this in only 6 weeks for his 70th birthday. Jon took many of these trips with his traveling companion Lea, who eventually became his wife. Thanks to his wife Lea, Jon also developed an interest in Buddhism, for which he became a member. He spent his final years attending weekly meetings with her and following its tenets.
Jon also became a grandfather to 4 children: Peter, Kinley, Cade, and Quinn. In keeping with Jon’s life, “Papa” lavished attention on his grandchildren as well. They will have fond memories of his quick wit, jokes and never leaving his house without chocolate milk.
Jon will forever be known as a doting father, grandfather, and husband. He will also be known for his overreaching kindness, his love for his students and his love of nature. He is survived by his wife Lea, son Kyle and 4 grandchildren, Peter, Kinley, Cade, and Quinn. To all those that knew him and loved him, Jon will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
