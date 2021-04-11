Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jon H. Anderson, a resident of Yakima, WA, traded in his fishing and hunting gear for angel wings on March 31, 2021 at the age of 60.
Jon is survived by his Dad and Mom, Duane “Butch” and Barbara Clark, his siblings Ron Clark and Nancy Turner, and his two daughters who were the lights of his life, Amanda (Chris) Caldera and Valerie Anderson along with his six grandchildren: Kaylie, Alexandra, Nikkole, Frank, Joseph and Ava. Along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father, Harvey Anderson, his brother Rick Clark, sisters Sandy Hobbs, Sandy Westwood, and Sharon Aller.
Jon was born in Mt. Vernon, WA and later graduated from West Valley Highschool located in Yakima. In April of 1980, he was called to join the United States Air Force where he worked as an Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist. During his time with the Air Force, he was stationed in Plattsburgh NY, Kunsan South Korea as well as Fairchild AFB in Spokane. He left the Air Force after 8 years of service shortly after his youngest daughter was born.
Our father was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish and loved sharing his passion for the outdoors with his daughters and grandchildren. He was one proud Papa when his grandkids would show him their recent kill.
Over the years Jon became a member of the local American Legion (Post 36 of Yakima), where he gained friends who shared his passions, especially those who he met during his time with the American Legion Riders.
Jon was loved by many and gained new friends everywhere he went. His smile and laughter could light up a room, he knew how to keep you on your toes; no one was safe from his shenanigans. The world and our lives got a little dimmer the moment he was called home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3:00pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee WA 98936). In lieu of flowers, his daughters ask that donations be made to the American Legion Chapter 36, Yakima, WA, in Jon Anderson’s name and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
