Jon Dana McCray, 58, died February 12th, 2021 at his home in Yakima surrounded by his family.
Jon was born on April 29th, 1962 in Yakima, WA to Paul and Sheila (Stahl) McCray. Jon spent his younger years between Yakima and Atchison, KS. Jon eventually made the Yakima Valley his home.
Jon came from a large family, five boys and three girls. The three youngest boys were the “three little boys” and where you found one you could always find the others, which wasn’t always a good thing. Our mom had a saying, “you can go anywhere you want as long as you don’t leave the yard!” All the kids would spend hours playing with neighborhood kids in the yard, often referred to as the McCray Orphanage. If you are in the McCray family, you’ve been blessed at some point with a nickname; Jon’s was Bones and he has his special nicknames for everyone too. When Jon was 4 years old, he got lost at the fair, over the loudspeaker came a little voice saying, this is Goodie and my momma is lost.
Jon worked at Columbia Reach in Yakima for 24 years, working his way up to supervisor. Jon loved his job and had many memories shared with Ron, Walley, Karen and Rey, known as the “Columbia Reach Pack.”
Jon met the love of his life, his wife Fidelina, 29 years ago. Together they have one son, Justin. Jon and Fidelina shared a love of Mexico. They took a yearly trip to different places and Jon loved Manzanillo, Melaque, Mazatlan and Cuyutlan. He also loved visiting Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Guadalajara. Jon planned on retiring soon and spending many more years taking trips to his favorite places.
Jon loved sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks and Gonzaga Basketball. He only liked college hoops though because the NBA was all about the money. Jon enjoyed camping, fishing in Depot Bay, many trips to Silverwood with the kids and tending to his tomato garden.
Jon was preceded in death by his mother Sheila, his father Paul and a younger brother who died at birth. Jon is survived by his wife Fidelina, son Justin McCray, son Nathan (Amber) Saldana of Yakima, daughter Jasmin (Saul) Gonzalez of Iowa, and son David (Cortney) Perez of Yakima. He is also survived by his siblings Jeff (Kathy) McCray, Jerry (Keeley) McCray, Joel (Julie) McCray, Mack McCray, Debbie (Jeff) Wallace, Brenda McCray, and Patty Basic all of Yakima; along with his grandchildren Nicholas, Evan, Selexia, Arianna, Yarisel, Jaslyn, Evelyn, Athena, James and Mikaela, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Jon wanted a special thank you to Fidelina’s mother Elvira and sisters Coco, Marichuy, Martha, and Elidia for their love and support. A special thank you to Memorial Hospital Hospice Care for helping make Jon’s last days as comfortable as possible at home.
There will be a Viewing on Thursday Feb. 18th from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
