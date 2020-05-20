In loving memory of Johnny Lee Huston.
Born July 23rd, 1952 (67 years old) in Laramie, Wyoming, raised by his parents Lee Huston and Joan Novak in New Castle, Wyoming. John left us to be in a better place on April 22nd, 2020, leaving behind his only son Daniel Lee Huston of Selah, Wa., sister, Linda Huston-Robinson of Ponca City, Oklahoma and grandson Masen Lee Huston of Selah, Wa. cousins, Randy, Libby and Marty Chittim, Micheal Hollister, and Suzette, Eddie, Julie, Lisa, John, Peggy, William, and Eileen Novak. Also his beloved friends Micheal Stanley, Brian Stephans and Mike Pangburn who will always be family.
John was loved by many and will be truly missed. His smile lit up any room he entered and always had a special way of lifting the spirits of anyone he talked to. John had a love for sports (especially anything related to the Washington Huskies) and was known throughout the Yakima sports community. He also loved and always looked forward to watching his grandson Masen play baseball, football and rugby.
There will be a memorial service at McGuire’s Irish restaurant and pub mid-late July depending on the status of the covid-19 pandemic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In