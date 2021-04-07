Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Johnny (John) Roy Heilman, 63, passed from this life on March 26, 2021. John was born to Phil C. Heilman and Marlene (Morford) Heilman on July 27, 1957. He was the fourth in line of six siblings and the only one that captured our Mother’s black hair and beautiful French complexion.
When the family moved to Yakima in 1963, John attended Broadway Elementary, moving on to Lewis and Clark Junior High, and graduating in 1975 from A.C. Davis High School.
Growing up, John was the typical taunting brother, teasing, pulling pigtails, and always had a nickname for you! Although he came across shy to most, those that knew him best knew he was actually plotting his next scheme. In his younger years, he played on the same little league baseball team with his older brother, Rick. Rick and John, “The Boys,” as they were referred to growing up, were the closest in age and inseparable. Summers always brought family vacations and lazy summer days where the boys were always off on a new adventure together as big sister, Linda, would yell after them to “Be back before Dad gets home!” They rode off on their stingray bicycles, fishing poles in hand, or to join the neighborhood crew of friends.
John was mechanically inclined and when the Rubik’s Cube made its appearance in the 1970’s, he mastered that puzzle cube in less than a minute (I know since he insisted I always time him!) When high school rolled around, John dabbled in a neighborhood garage band playing the electric guitar. They even booked a couple neighborhood elementary schools and performed for the students there. Nothing like being a sibling in the gym when your big brother was on stage!
Once out of high school John worked odd jobs, one even included building beehives. In 1977, he joined the crew at Ray’s Wholesale Meats as a machine operator and spent just shy of 30 years committed to his job there. John retired early, living on investments he had made in his early years.
John was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He also loved his cars and had several over the years that he worked on and brought back to life, it helped having a brother-in-law that owned a body shop. At one point, both his brother Rick and he owned dueling Datsun Roadsters that they worked on together. John had a 2000 Roadster and Rick had a 1600 Roadster, a love they shared together. John’s mechanical talent was a gift from his Dad.
John is survived by his remaining living siblings, sisters, Linda (Milo) Wilson and Brenda (Kevin) Sauve, as well as his sister-in-law Othella Heilman. He is also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
John was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marlene (2007) and Phil C. Heilman (2015), and all three of his brothers Brian (2014), Rick (2017) and Phil (2021).
During this time, there will be no memorial service but please welcome closure in the fond and loving memories we all shared with John. He is now together with all those he loved and missed so much.
Sometimes life gets in the way, siblings with their own families, friends, work, and never-ending activities, but it does not mean the bond was broken. Our times together may have grown less and less but the holidays and birthdays were never forgotten. The memories of past years, when life was simpler, will always be remembered and treasured and no one can take that from us. May you rest in peace sweet brother, until we meet again. We love you John.
