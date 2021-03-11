With a heavy heart, the family of John Williams, Jr. of Grandview announce his passing on February 23, 2021. John, known by most as Junior, was 93 years old at the time of his death. He was born in Yellville, Arkansas and was the only son to parents John and Effie (Ketter) Williams.
After leaving high school, Junior was invited by Uncle Sam to join the forces during WWII and he did his tour of duty on the island of Guam. After the war, Junior returned to Yellville where he farmed with his dad on their homestead.
While still a young man, Junior came out to Washington state to work in the fruit orchards around Yakima and the lower valley. It was during this time that he met his bride of 64 years, Viola (McQueen) Williams. Junior and Tootie raised three children: Kami (Jim) Rasmussen, John (Karen) Williams and Shelli (Jim) Williams. He had four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many step grandchildren.
Junior retired from the WSU Agricultural Extension where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. His hobby was raising horses and cattle, and drinking coffee at the 10-4 café but he most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Junior always had a good story to tell for anyone who was willing to listen.
Junior is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Cecil, Katherine, Aletis and Bernadine, and grandson Kellan Luper. Junior was a good husband, father and friend and he will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held in mid-April in Grandview.
