Valley Hills Funeral Home
John William Cox, born April 28, 1959, passed away unexpectedly and was found at his home on May 1, 2021.
John was a gentle, kind man who was born in Sunnyside, Washington. John loved his family and will be greatly missed by all. He loved being an uncle to his three nephews and one niece. He thoroughly enjoyed being a grandpa figure to their children. He loved to camp and fish any time possible. He also enjoyed solitude, just him and his two dogs. He was an avid reader, movie collector, and star gazer. John owned at least one copy, sometimes several of every Walt Disney movie released. He loved to watch them with the niece and nephews. He worked in agriculture when he was young, prior to becoming disabled. He used his time helping people and fixing things. He was always trying to make a car go faster or a truck climb a mountain better. He was a care giver for his grandfather and took great pride in the care he was able to provide. John was a great comfort to his father while his mother fought cancer. John is survived by his sisters, Cindy Howe of Prosser, WA and Linda Page of Kennewick, WA. John was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Barbara Cox. No funeral service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family.
