John Wilfred Naslund died March 19, 2021 at the Toppenish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born September 27, 1929 in Monroe, Washington to Ernest and Anna Naslund, of Carnation, Washington, John was proud of his heritage. His father, an immigrant from Sweden, and his mother, an immigrant from Finland, raised him to have high moral values and a respect for life.
At eighteen years old, John studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. John was looking for God’s purpose in life. John learned what Jehovah God’s purpose is for mankind and the Earth. Also, John learned about God’s son, Jesus Christ, God’s appointed King and High Priest.
On December 12, 1947 John was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, symbolizing he had dedicated his life to serve Jehovah God. John enjoyed being one of Jehovah God’s diplomatic envoys supporting the King Jesus Christ and his spirit anointed ambassadors in their assignment to preach and teach others about God’s Kingdom.
Although John worked many jobs to support himself and his family, John’s ministry was his highest priority, his chosen career and his life’s work for more than seventy-three years.
John was employed as a Sanitation Engineer and Warehousemen, at the Swedish Hospital Medical Center, until he was severely injured in an industrial accident that caused him to suffer from several severe disabilities for the rest of his life.
On February 17, 1959, John married Shirley M. Jackson, in Portland, Oregon. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, they both had the same goals, same purpose in life and both looked forward to their future hope of everlasting life in a Paradise Earth worshiping and serving their God, Jehovah.
John went to Barber School and became a licensed barber, on October 5, 1959. John owned and operated a small barbershop in Toppenish. He continued to renew his barber’s license, until September 27, 1987.
On March 9, 1960, their son, Jeffrey, was born. While Jeffrey was still a baby, John moved his family to the Lower Yakima Valley, primarily choosing to reside in Toppenish and Zillah.
John and his wife were members of the Toppenish Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
John never retired from the ministry. John loved witnessing to those who would listen, even during the last days of his life.
John’s Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM, on Zoom. Zoom ID and Password - phone (509) 499-9565.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In