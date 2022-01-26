August 14, 1946 - January 21, 2022
John Wesley Green, or “Pookie” as he was affectionately known by his great family of loved ones and friends, has taken his final flight into the arms of Jesus in Tacoma, WA on January 21, 2022. Born August 14, 1946, in Ellensburg, WA, he is the eldest of eight children born to Pastor Mary Williams, and like her legacy, John also loved the Lord.
John has one daughter, Jonnell Green, and two sons, Ajaini (Elizabeth), and Carlos. John also leaves behind his three grandchildren, Nazreef, Zanyah, and Ziomara.
John met his wife Doris Hughes at Sears where they were both employed in June 1992, and five years later, they were united in marriage on February 13, 1997. This is when John proudly became father of Carlos, his “special needs” son, which became a three-way love affair with John, Doris, and Carlos. Although John loved all of his children and grandchildren, he loved and treated Carlos like his own child, always taking extra care of him; he really was a great man. He would brag about Carlos with everyone he met. People would tell him how his face would light up when he talked about Carlos. Carlos loved John too, always excited when John walked through the door.
John was also an avid chef. He loved to see the expressions when people bragged about his cooking. John attended Bate’s Vocational College for Retail Fashions Merchandising. Everyone who knew John knew that he was a sharp dresser. He loved clothes. He loved to look good from head to toe.
John was also a Journeyman Electrician until he retired from the Tacoma Rescue Mission as a maintenance electrician after 15 years there proudly sharing his life’s story.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Pastor Mary Williams, father John Green, two sisters, Arthelia Fay Kimble and Geneva Franklin, and his grandparents, William Austin and Sarah Marshall.
John will be missed by Doris, his wife of 28 years. In addition to his children and grandchildren, John leaves behind his siblings: his brother Daniel Green (Jeanette), sister Lady Elizabeth Townsend of Yakima, WA, brother Tony Green (Seattle), sisters Rosetta (Dr. Michael) of Renton, WA, and Teresa Morrow of Atlanta, Georgia. He will also be missed by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and lifelong friends who will cherish his contagious personality and genuine friendship.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., January 27, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 1215 MLK Way in Tacoma, WA and interment at Tahoma Memorial Cemetery in Yakima.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in