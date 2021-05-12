Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
John Ward Morrell went peacefully to be with Jesus Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born December 27, 1941 in Prosser, Washington and lived most of his life in the Yakima Valley. He was a long-time member of Harrah and Sunnyside Brethren Churches. John is survived by sisters Linda Walker and Pat Morrell, brother Dave Morrell and lots of nieces and nephews. John was known for his good humor, pleasant smile, and his radio business to help farmers, fire departments, police and others communicate throughout the Valley.
A Memorial Service will be planned later after COVID settles a bit – John was never in a big hurry anyway. J Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
